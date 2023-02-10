Police ask public for help in finding alleged shoplifter

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you know who this is? If so, state police want to hear from you.

The man in the photo is accused of shoplifting a chainsaw and some clothing from the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in the town of Watertown.

According to troopers, the man was captured on a surveillance camera taking the items without paying for them.

The merchandise is valued at $1,274.87.

If you recognize the man, state police ask that you call them at 315-366-6000.

