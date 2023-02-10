Remembering Zoo New York’s wolverine on Valentine’s Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the final year of Valentine’s cards for Zoo New York’s Valentine.

Every year, Valentine, the zoo’s wolverine, was thrown a party for her birthday and given Valentine’s Day cards from the community.

Valentine died at the end of January at the age of 16. She had been diagnosed with untreatable stomach cancer.

Her birthday was on Valentine’s Day.

In her memory, the zoo at Watertown’s Thompson Park is accepting Valentine’s cards from the public as a final goodbye.

“We always looked forward to it every year. Valentine looked forward to it every year, we’d like to think. I think this is just the best way that we can say goodbye,” said Tim Greening, Zoo New York

Valentine’s cards are free to make on the zoo’s website.

The zoo is also accepting donations in Valentine’s name for its animal wellness fund.

