Remembering Zoo New York’s wolverine on Valentine’s Day

File photo of Zoo New York’s wolverine, Valentine
File photo of Zoo New York’s wolverine, Valentine(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the final year of Valentine’s cards for Zoo New York’s Valentine.

Every year, Valentine, the zoo’s wolverine, was thrown a party for her birthday and given Valentine’s Day cards from the community.

Valentine died at the end of January at the age of 16. She had been diagnosed with untreatable stomach cancer.

Her birthday was on Valentine’s Day.

In her memory, the zoo at Watertown’s Thompson Park is accepting Valentine’s cards from the public as a final goodbye.

“We always looked forward to it every year. Valentine looked forward to it every year, we’d like to think. I think this is just the best way that we can say goodbye,” said Tim Greening, Zoo New York

Valentine’s cards are free to make on the zoo’s website.

The zoo is also accepting donations in Valentine’s name for its animal wellness fund.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lowville village police department.
State police search Lowville village police department
Best Western hotel
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
Patrick Lawrence
Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges
Lowville Police Department
STOP-DWI turns over records in Lowville police probe
Hydrant
Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants

Latest News

Gas pump
Jefferson County’s gas tax cap coming back
The man in the photo is accused of shoplifting a chainsaw and some clothing from the Runnings...
Police ask public for help in finding alleged shoplifter
Ronald Redmond III and Taylor Amo
Ogdensburg police accuse pair of possessing fentanyl
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 1987 SnowTown USA