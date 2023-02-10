Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, 81, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly Aurora, IL, will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00PM with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Per her request, there will be no visitation. Burial will be in Oswegatchie Cemetery on the Browns Falls Road in Oswegatchie, NY, in the Spring.

Mrs. Drury passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.

Shirley is survived by a son, David Dreves and his wife, Cherie, of Arizona; four grandsons, Gabriel, Greg, Dakotah, and John; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce Ward and his wife, Anne, of Oneonta, NY and Stephen Ward and his wife, Sheryl, of Potsdam, NY; a sister, Linda Caster and her husband, James, of Ogdensburg, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Shirley was born on December 12, 1941, in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of the late Rev. Selden H. and Naomi Drury Ward. She attended from Colton-Pierrepont High School. Shirley married Paul J. Drury at Stevens Point, WI, on July 12, 1983. They made life and their home in Aurora, IL, for 28 years. Paul predeceased her on November 26, 2007. Shirley worked for over twenty years at Old Second National Bank in Aurora, Illinois, as a data processing specialist running reports for the bank during the night shift, retiring in 2005.

Shirley enjoyed crafts, knitting, music, painting, and she had a special love for family which was everything to her. Shirley had a lifelong love for pets, especially cats.

Donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary, 8201 NY 58, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

