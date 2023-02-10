Sophie Samsa, 92, of Lowville

Sophie Samsa, 92, died early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital where she has been a patient since February 2nd. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sophie Samsa, 92, died early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital where she has been a patient since February 2nd.

Sophie was born on July 5, 1930 in the town of Turin, the daughter of the late Martin and Katherine (Wojnarowski) Zubrzycki. She attended rural school in Turin, where she had the responsibility of being first to school to start the fire for class. Sophie was united in marriage to Edward Samsa on July 7, 1951 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville, with Rev. Victor Balcerak, Pastor officiating. She was a homemaker and a babysitter for many area families. Edward died on Thursday, January 21, 1988.

She is survived by her four children, Stanley E. (Marcia) Samsa; Robert A. Samsa; Debra J. (James) Toman; Edward M. Samsa; her eight grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth), Matthew (Christie), Nickolas, Karalyn, Andrea (Casey), Chelsea, Chloe, and Jack; her great grandson, Logan; her two sisters-in-law, Sophie Zubrzycki and Ruth Zubrzycki.

Sophie is predeceased by her nine siblings, Frances M. (John) Butula, Janice C. Pelcher, Anthony Zubrzycki, Edward (Joan) Zubrzycki, Louise A. (Thomas) Sweredoski - Vogt (Leonard), Stanley (Rose) Zubrzycki, Karl Zubrzycki, Caroline V. (Gerald) Williams, and Stephan M. Zubrzycki.

Sophie was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church and St. Hedwig’s Society. She loved playing Bingo, and enjoyed traveling.

A funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday, February 14th, at 10:00am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor officiating. Spring burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5 to 8:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

Memorials in Sophie’s name may be made to: St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, c/o St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367

