State to end mask mandate at healthcare facilities

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Come Monday, the state will no longer require you to wear a mask at a hospital or doctor’s office.

Acting state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald is reported as saying the mask mandate will end on Sunday.

The Covid-based emergency regulation required all patients, staff, and visitors in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes, and other healthcare settings to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.

Individual healthcare facilities can adopt their own mask rules.

