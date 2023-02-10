Theresa Ice Fishing Derby this weekend

Theresa Ice Fishing Derby
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Theresa Fire Department is hosting its 36th annual ice fishing derby this weekend.

Fire Chief Timothy Karg talked about the open-boundaries derby on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video for his interview.

The derby is Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12. Registration begins at 5 a.m.

You can preregister at the fire hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10. You can also preregister at the Corner Market in Theresa, Felder’s Bait Shop in Redwood, the Thousand Islands Bait Store in Alexandria Bay, and Chaumont Hardware.

The entry fee is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

You can call (315) 777-3936 with any questions.

