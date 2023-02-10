Theresa zoning officer accused of pointing gun at neighbor while on the job

TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - State police have arrested the town of Theresa zoning officer for allegedly pointing a pistol at a neighbor while on the job on Thursday.

According to troopers, 68-year-old Terry McKeever of Philadelphia was trying to serve paperwork in his capacity as a code enforcement officer when he pointed his gun at a neighbor.

McKeever is charged with misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was issued a ticket to appear in Jefferson County CAP court on February 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Police say their initial investigation indicates a history of issues between McKeever and the neighbor.

According to troopers, McKeever has a valid pistol permit and voluntarily surrendered his gun to state police.

Town of Theresa Supervisor Steven Marcinkowski told 7 News McKeever is still working as the town zoning officer. He said the town board would be discussing the situation, but declined further comment.

