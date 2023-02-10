Timothy K. McConnell, 51, of Rodman

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Timothy K. McConnell, 51 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 8th.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14th at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Reception will follow the service at the Rodman Fire Hall.

A complete obituary to follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

