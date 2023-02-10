Timothy K. McConnell, 51, of Rodman

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Timothy K. McConnell, 51 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 8th.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14th at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Reception will follow the service at the Rodman Fire Hall.

A complete obituary to follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gas pump
Jefferson County’s gas tax cap coming back
The man in the photo is accused of shoplifting a chainsaw and some clothing from the Runnings...
Police ask public for help in finding alleged shoplifter
File photo of Zoo New York’s wolverine, Valentine
Remembering Zoo New York’s wolverine on Valentine’s Day
Ronald Redmond III and Taylor Amo
Ogdensburg police accuse pair of possessing fentanyl

Obituaries

Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 1987 SnowTown USA
Barn fire at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton.
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
Face masks
State to end mask mandate at healthcare facilities
WWNY
Eating a heart healthy diet
Christopher York
Watertown man charged with arson following neighbor dispute
Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, age 81, of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon,...
Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, 81, of Ogdensburg