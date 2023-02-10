Troopers ask public for help finding missing Oswegatchie man

Cole Brossoit
Cole Brossoit(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a town of Oswegatchie man who hasn’t been heard from for about three weeks and hasn’t been seen since the beginning of January.

Troopers say 30-year-old Cole Brossoit left his County Route 6 home on January 3 and hasn’t been seen since. His mother told police she received a text message from him on January 20 and hasn’t heard anything since.

Troopers say he has ties to the Syracuse area.

He’s described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where he is can call state police at 315-379-0012.

