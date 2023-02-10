TV Dinner: A spread for a special occasion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for something to serve for Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, or Mardi Gras celebrations, Chef Chris Manning has some great options.

They’re also great options for anytime.

He prepares New England shrimp rolls, a Spanish dipping sauce called Romesco, and a popular street food known as walking tacos or Frito pies.

New England Shrimp Roll

- 1 pound shrimp, cooked, peeled, and deveined

- ½ cup mayonnaise

- ¼ cup minced green onion

- ¼ cup minced celery

- 1 teaspoon lemon juice

- Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Serve on a bed of greens on toasted hot dog buns.

Romesco Sauce

- 2 cups drained roasted red peppers

- 4 cloves garlic, peeled

- 1 cup toasted almonds

- 1 medium tomato, coarsely diced

- 1 cup cubed bread

- 2 teaspoons Spanish paprika

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 4 tablespoons sherry vinegar

- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil

Put all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth.

Serve with grilled vegetables, meats, veggies, cubed bread, or cheese.

Walking Tacos (Frito Pie)

Open 1-ounce bags of corn chips and add fillings of your choice: chili, ground beef, brisket, pulled pork, beans, salsa, lettuce, taco seasoning, tomato, onions, shredded cheese, sour cream.

