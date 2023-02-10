Windy with some snow or rain

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon.

It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end.

An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m.

An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County, and parts of the Adirondacks wraps up at noon.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 30s.

It dries up overnight. Lows will be around 20.

Saturday and Sunday will both be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be around 30 on Saturday and around 40 on Sunday.

It will be partly sunny and around 40 on Monday and Tuesday.

It will be close to 50 with a chance of rain each day on Wednesday and Thursday.

