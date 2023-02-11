2 car crash in Town of Watertown injures 1

Town of WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene, a grey sedan was attempting to turn out of the Ramada Inn parking lot onto State Route 3 when it was hit by a white Volkswagen.

The driver of the grey sedan was being evaluated on scene for a minor head injury.

The driver of the white Volkswagen was uninjured.

Traffic was slowed down for several minutes as the cars and debris were removed from the roadway, but it has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.