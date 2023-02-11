Dozens of anglers hit the ice for fishing derby

TOWN of LYME, New York (WWNY) - It’s a part of the 45th annual Lyme Ice Fishing Derby.

Three Mile Bay Fire Company President and Derby Chairman Charlie Mount says by midday Saturday, they already had 125 people registered and expected more to come in.

This derby kicks off as The U.S. Coast Guard is telling people to use extreme caution on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River as ice thickness is far below the traditional averages and could be unstable.

Mount says anglers are trying to reel in the biggest Northern pike which are then weighed and measured, each fisherman trying to bring in the catch of the day.

“We have two fish in so far. We have a 10-pounder, and we have a 14- and one-half pounder. They are really nice fish. They probably will stay in the top ten, those are really nice fish,” said Mount.

Proceeds from the derby go back to helping with fire department operations.

Mount says registration for the derby will be open until noon on Sunday, that can be done at the Three Mile Bay Fire Hall.

