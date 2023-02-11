Friday Sports: Frontier League Basketball finals on the docket

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Boys’ Frontier League Basketball finals were Friday night along with a big matchup in the N.A.C.

The Boys’ Frontier League B Division Title was up for grabs as top seeded Lowville met 2nd seed General Brown.

In the 1st quarter, Luke Heller drives the lane for the bucket: Lions up 2.

Lowville ties it up as Dalton Myers gets the bounce on the jumper.

Off the inbounds, Aiden McManaman connects: Lions up 20-5 after 1.

In the 2nd quarter, Dalton Myers rips yarn on the jumper: Lowville down 11.

Tucker Rosbrook would score his 1000th point as General Brown beats Lowville 64-48 to win the B Division title.

Sackets Harbor met Belleville Henderson for the D Division Championship in the early game.

In the 1st quarter, Marcus Castine lays in 2 off the turnover: Patriots by 2. Castine had 15 points on the night.

The Panthers answer as Jacob Fargo kisses 2 off glass: Panthers down 3.

Castine dials long distance from the corner to put Sackets Harbor up 15-4 after 1.

Austin Griner drives the lane for 2, he finished with 19 on the night.

Sackets Harbor beats Belleville Henderson 64-31 to win the D Division title.

In N.A.C. Boys’ Basketball, it was a showdown between state-ranked #2 Heuvelton and #3 Harrisville.

It was Nate Mashaw on the shot and Connor Phillips turns in the rebound: 2-0 Bulldogs.

Nolan Sullivan slashes inside for the lay-in. Game tied 2-2.

Chris Ashlaw curls to the lane: Bulldogs by two.

Then it was Aiden Chartland with the no-look pass to Sullivan: game tied 4-4.

Off the miss, Chartland gets the putback.

Sullivan hard inside puts Harrisville up four.

Jake Venette races inside and scores.

Liam Winters drains the three-pointer: Pirates up three.

Nae Mashaw splashes a three to tie the game 13-13.

Pirates save at the baseline. Sullivan powers inside for two plus the foul.

Joseph Shephard at the arc for another bucket.

Heuvelton beats Harrisville 45-44 in overtime.

It was a big day at Lowville Academy on Friday, as Red Raiders swimmer Sam Gillette signed a letter of intent to continue his swim career at Roberts Wesleyan College.

The talented senior has been swimming at the varsity level since the 9th grade and has specialized in the 50 and 100 Freestyle over the past few seasons.

Gillette, who has been a scholar athlete and Frontier League All-Star the past 3 seasons, says Roberts Wesleyan was a perfect fit for him both in and out of the pool.

”Well, Roberts is a Christian school and I plan on improving spiritually definitely throughout these four years. I think that the coach definitely had an influence over my decision. She was very nice, very kind. I loved the campus and I’m just excited to be a RedHawk,” said Gillette.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.