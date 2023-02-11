Hochul announces impaired driving enforcement campaign during Super Bowl weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Super Bowl weekend underway, Governor Kathy Hochul announced there will be an increase in patrols across the state.

Hochul says patrols will be targeting impaired drivers over the weekend, running through Monday, February 13th.

This safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. During the 2022 campaign, law enforcement throughout the state issued more than 27 thousand tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 919 arrests for Driving while Intoxicated, or DWI.

Hochul says there are ways to make sure all of your guests get home safely.

“Make a plan - hire a taxi, have a designated driver to avoid the deadly consequences of impaired drivers and keep your fellow New Yorkers safe,” said Hochul.

Officials with New York State Police say they will implement increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers, as well as underage drinker enforcement.

Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road when they travel New York roadways.

An impaired driving conviction carries a maximum fine of $10,000, up to 7 years in prison and license revocation.

