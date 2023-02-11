A mostly sunny weekend!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll see a few snow showers overnight tonight with little to no snow accumulation for the lower elevations. The higher elevations of the Tug Hill could see a couple of inches of snow by tomorrow morning.

Saturday we will see clouds clearing out during the morning which will lead to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to around 30. Winds will be a bit breezy throughout the day Saturday as well.

Sunday will be another mostly sunny day with highs close to 40 degrees.

Monday will be a mostly dry day before some rain or snow showers work in late in the day and overnight. Highs during the day Monday will be in the lower 40s.

By Tuesday morning the rain or snow showers will have come to an end which will lead to a partly sunny day with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday temperatures will skyrocket into the lower 50s with a 50% of showers.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s and close to 60 degrees. There will also be a 60% of rain showers on Thursday.

Friday we’ll see highs around 40 as temperatures are dropping throughout the day because of a passing cold front. It will also be a windy day Friday with a 70% of rain and snow showers.

