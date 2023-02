POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory in the village of Potsdam has been lifted.

It had been in place since earlier this week for residents on Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to the village limits.

That included the SUNY Potsdam campus.

Officials say the water has been tested and declared safe to consume by public health authorities.

