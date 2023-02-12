2023 Farm Bill: U.S. Senator Gillibrand says dairy is priority

Dairy Cows
Dairy Cows(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Feb. 12, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is making dairy a priority as negotiations for the 2023 Farm Bill are set to get underway soon.

The Farm Bill, which is updated every five years, addresses agriculture, food assistance programs, and rural development.

Senator Gillibrand is hoping for bipartisanship in the debate over the bill as she is set to re-introduce what she is calling the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act.

The Senator’s proposal would require the Department of Agriculture to review the milk pricing system through hearings, with the input of dairy farmers.

“Making sure that bill is deeply bipartisan. How to do rural development, how to make sure we have jobs in the economy growing in rural America. Making sure we have food to address food insecurity. Which has risen exponentially during Covid and post Covid,” said Gillibrand.

New York State ranks fifth in production for milk in the U.S.

New York is the largest producer of both yogurt and cheese in the country.

