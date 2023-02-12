Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Utica, NY. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd McCallum Officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00am until the time of service. Bruce passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Utica, NY.

He is survived by his son John (Brooke) McGill, daughter Katie McGill and her significant other Cory of Canton, grandchildren Ashlyn and Hunter, brothers Francis (Karen) McGill of Lisbon, Pat (Ann) McGill of Ogdensburg, Matthew McGill of Ogdensburg, and Timothy (Jeri Lynn) McGill of Norfolk, a sister Emily Harkins of Ogdensburg, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bruce was born on March 12, 1959 in Ogdensburg to the late Bruce and Yvonne (Densmore) McGill. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. During his working career he worked for Barrett Paving with the road crew, as a courier for Community Bank, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center as an aide, and a bus monitor at First Student.

Mr. McGill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. Memorial donations may be mad to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Home Office at 225 N. Michigan Ave - Fl. 17; Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences, memories, prayers, and kind words may be made online to the McGill family at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

