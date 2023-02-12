Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen NY died peacefully, Friday, February 10, at her home, surrounded by the loving care of her family. (Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen NY died peacefully, Friday, February 10, at her home, surrounded by the loving care of her family.

Donna was born in Tylerville, NY on November 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Emery and Maretta Rose Hodge. She started her schooling at Tylerville’s one room schoolhouse, later graduating from Copenhagen School in 1952. There she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Harold “Spot” Wheeler on October 12, 1952, at the Copenhagen United Methodist Church. Harold died on November 22, 1991.

Together, they served their community, operating the Town Talk Restaurant and later, HSW Haulers fuel delivery service. Donna greeted countless customers throughout her career as a bank teller at the Copenhagen branch of Marine Midland, as well as a Lewis County Voting Inspector and Tax Collector for Copenhagen Central School, completing her 30th year with the district in the fall of 2022.

She is survived by her son Steven (Elizabeth) of Bonita Springs FL, and daughters Deborah (Andrew) Shambo, Copenhagen, Darlene (Stanley) Rowsam, Copenhagen, Sister-in-Law Mary B Hodge, 7 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and “Gramma Donna” to many more.

She is predeceased by an infant son, brother, David E. Hodge, grandson, Bryan S. Rowsam, and great grandson Alexander R. Shambo.

Donna was a lifetime member of the Copenhagen Ladies Fireman Auxiliary, Zenith Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star, and Riverside Cemetery board member. She found great joy in every day and encouraged others to do the same. She enjoyed any time spent with family, caring for her feathered friends, quilting, traveling, lunch dates and playing cards with her friends.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the United Church of Copenhagen. The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m., following calling hours, at the church with Brenda Shelmadine, Certified Lay Servant, officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen, in the spring. A celebration of life will be held at the Copenhagen Fire Hall immediately following the funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Copenhagen Central School Alumni Association, PO Box 298, Copenhagen, NY 13626; or to the Riverside Cemetery Association, Box 573, Copenhagen, NY 13626.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

