Edward W. Brown, 68, of Turin

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Edward W. Brown, 68, of E. Main Street, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Albany...
Edward W. Brown, 68, of E. Main Street, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Albany Medical Center.(Funeral Home)

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Brown, 68, of E. Main Street, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Albany Medical Center.

Calling hours will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. There will be no funeral service. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the spring in Wildwood Cemetery.

Edward was born on September 8, 1954 in Lowville, a son of the late Earl Brown and Fannie Hutchins Brown. He served in the U.S. Army from 1975 until 1978. Eddie worked at Snow Ridge in Turin, and operated his own business do small jobs, Rainbow Painting and Plumbing, for several years. He continued to work for Snow Ridge in the winters, and was also a caretaker for several camps in Brantingham.

He is survived by seven children, Timothy Brown of Turin; Tanya Brown of Minnesota; Billie Jean Brown; and Michelle Chambrone both of Idaho; Jeanie Brown of North Carolina; Lindsey Brown of Arizona; and Tina Brown of Minnesota; a sister, Shirley Watts; and a brother, Robert Brown; a sister-in-law, Regina Brown; thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild; a special niece, Shannon Brown of Turin; great-nephew, Zackary Garrison of Turin, and Nicholas Russell, a close friend of Turin; a great-niece, Nichole Garrison, and a great-great niece, Kyanna Michelson; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Christopher Brown; and by a brother, Frederick Brown.

Eddie’s best friends, and the people who have been helping him are Don Mulligan and Regina Brown. They have been like the three musketeers for 45 years or more. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Leroy William Fay, Jr., 68, of Hoffman Road, formerly of Stuyvesant, NY, passed away Friday,...
Leroy William Fay, Jr., 68, of New Bremen
Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Utica, NY.
Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg
Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen NY died peacefully, Friday, February 10, at her home,...
Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen
Candles
Wayne C. Ames, 77, of Watertown

Obituaries

Local kids slide down in their custom sleds at Carthage Winterfest
Sunny weather, lack of snow didn’t halt Carthage Winterfest
Carthage Winterfest
CARTHAGECARNIVAL
Ramada Inn Crash
RAMADACRASH
Lyme Fishing Derby
FISHINGDERBY
Anglers participating in Lyme Fishing Derby
Dozens of anglers hit the ice for fishing derby
Grey sedan involved in two car crash
2 car crash in Town of Watertown injures 1