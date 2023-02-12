Edward W. Brown, 68, of Turin

Edward W. Brown, 68, of E. Main Street, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Brown, 68, of E. Main Street, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Albany Medical Center.

Calling hours will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. There will be no funeral service. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the spring in Wildwood Cemetery.

Edward was born on September 8, 1954 in Lowville, a son of the late Earl Brown and Fannie Hutchins Brown. He served in the U.S. Army from 1975 until 1978. Eddie worked at Snow Ridge in Turin, and operated his own business do small jobs, Rainbow Painting and Plumbing, for several years. He continued to work for Snow Ridge in the winters, and was also a caretaker for several camps in Brantingham.

He is survived by seven children, Timothy Brown of Turin; Tanya Brown of Minnesota; Billie Jean Brown; and Michelle Chambrone both of Idaho; Jeanie Brown of North Carolina; Lindsey Brown of Arizona; and Tina Brown of Minnesota; a sister, Shirley Watts; and a brother, Robert Brown; a sister-in-law, Regina Brown; thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild; a special niece, Shannon Brown of Turin; great-nephew, Zackary Garrison of Turin, and Nicholas Russell, a close friend of Turin; a great-niece, Nichole Garrison, and a great-great niece, Kyanna Michelson; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Christopher Brown; and by a brother, Frederick Brown.

Eddie’s best friends, and the people who have been helping him are Don Mulligan and Regina Brown. They have been like the three musketeers for 45 years or more. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

