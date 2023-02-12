Firefighters battle chimney fire in Copenhagen

Chimney fire on Maple Avenue
Chimney fire on Maple Avenue(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire broke out inside a chimney in an apartment building in Copenhagen this afternoon.

Fire crews responded to an apartment building on Maple Avenue to find smoke coming from the chimney on the back side of the building.

Rutland Assistant Fire Chief John Williams says firefighters were able to make entry from underneath the roof and knock down the fire quickly.

He believes it may have started due to overheating.

There were tenants inside at the time, but they were able to get out unharmed.

When asked by our crews on scene, Williams says he thinks this is the first fire within village limits since Rutland took over fire protection from the Copenhagen Fire Department.

He feels all operations worked as they should as they were first on scene and had apparatus there quickly.

The chimney will need to be replaced and there is also some roof and water damage, but no tenants will be displaced as repairs are made.

