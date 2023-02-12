Fort Drum woman accused of sending explicit photos to employer of alleged victim

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office arrested 23-year-old Taylor Carpenter back in January and charged her with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and 2nd degree harassment.

Carpenter allegedly sent explicit photos of the victim, who was not named, to Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes staff with the intent to get her fired.

That happened on more than one occasion dating back to last year.

Carpenter was booked at the Jefferson County Public Safety building and released pending further court proceedings.

