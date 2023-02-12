Gouverneur man faces 2nd Degree Murder charge

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road, in the town of Gouverneur, for a deceased male on Saturday, February 11th around 8:20 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found 72-year-old Ronald E. Durham of Gouverneur dead, under what they deemed to be suspicious circumstances.

Following an investigation, 22-year-old Frederick A. Wing of Gouverneur was arrested for one count of murder in the 2nd Degree.

He was arraigned in Town of Rossie court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail, without bail.

This investigation remains ongoing with an autopsy set for Sunday.

