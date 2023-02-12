Gouverneur man faces 2nd Degree Murder charge

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road, in the town of Gouverneur, for a deceased male on Saturday, February 11th around 8:20 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found 72-year-old Ronald E. Durham of Gouverneur dead, under what they deemed to be suspicious circumstances.

Following an investigation, 22-year-old Frederick A. Wing of Gouverneur was arrested for one count of murder in the 2nd Degree.

He was arraigned in Town of Rossie court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail, without bail.

This investigation remains ongoing with an autopsy set for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Lawrence
Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring
Electrician calls Watertown Golf Club wiring a ‘real crappy job,’ Lundy pushes back
Theresa zoning officer accused of pointing gun at neighbor while on the job
Grey sedan involved in two car crash
2 car crash in Town of Watertown injures 1
Anglers participating in Lyme Fishing Derby
Dozens of anglers hit the ice for fishing derby

Latest News

Local kids slide down in their custom sleds at Carthage Winterfest
Sunny weather, lack of snow didn’t halt Carthage Winterfest
Carthage Winterfest
CARTHAGECARNIVAL
Ramada Inn Crash
RAMADACRASH
Lyme Fishing Derby
FISHINGDERBY