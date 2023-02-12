Leroy William Fay, Jr., 68, of New Bremen

NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - Leroy William Fay, Jr., 68, of Hoffman Road, formerly of Stuyvesant, NY, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sheila; and two children, Leroy William Fay III (Rebecca) of Voorheesville, NY; and James Everett Fay of Voorheesville, NY.

Leroy was born on July 15, 1954 in Troy, NY, a son of the late Leroy William Fay, Sr. and Pamella Penk Fay. He attended Troy High School and later, Hudson Valley Community College. On February 2, 1974, he married Sheila Ann Sweeney in Watervliet, NY. Leroy worked as a mechanic for many years. Most recently, he worked for County Waste in Clifton Park, NY, retiring in 2020.

Leroy enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and most of all, spending time with his children.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, PO Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

