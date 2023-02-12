Saturday Sports: Girls Frontier League basketball championships, Section 3 wrestling championships, college hockey all on the docket

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The girls Frontier League basketball championships took place at the McVean Athletic Center on the campus of Jefferson Community College today, with titles in the A, B, C and D divisions up for grabs.

The first title up for grabs, the B division championship as top seed General Brown met 2nd seed Immaculate Heart Central.

1st quarter Kori Nichols goes coast to coast for the lay in, Lady Lions up 17-3 after 1 quarter.

2nd quarter its Brooke Wiley with the bucket, General Brown on top 16.

IHC answers, Estella Renzi hits the jumper from the free throw line.

But General Brown was too much as Leah Ferris connects in the paint, The Lady Lions go on to beat IHC 65-30 to capture the Frontier League B division championship.

Next up, the C division championship as top seeded Sandy Creek squared off against 2nd seed Thousand Islands.

1st quarter, Delaney Wiley drills the 3-pointer, Lady Vikings on top 2.

Sandy Creek ties it, Ceanna Reff rips yarn on the jumper, 3 all.

Wiley drives the lane and gets the floater to fall, Lady Vikings back up 2.

Wiley with a big day, she led TI with 28 points.

Thousand Islands pulls off the upset, beating Sandy Creek 51-39 to take home the C division title.

That was followed by the girls Frontier League A division championship, as top seed Indian River met Watertown.

1st quarter, Willa Overton banks home 2, Lady Cyclones on top 2.

Indian River answers, Raven Marsell drops the floater, Lady Warriors up 3.

Isabella Davis comes up with the rebound and putback, Indian River on top 7.

Marsell feeds Allison LaMora for the easy lay in.

Indian River pulls away and beats Watertown 53-30 to claim the A division championship.

The final game of the day the D division championship, as top seed Copenhagen met Alexandria for the title.

1st quarter, Bridget Watson comes up with the rebound and bucket, Alexandria on top 2.

Copenhagen ties it, Alyssa Fitzpatrick goes hard to the rack for the lay in.

Then it’s Madison Cheek dropping the long jumper, Copenhagen up 2.

Aubree Smykla connects in traffic, Copenhagen beats Alexandria 50-41 to win the D division championship.

Men’s Liberty League basketball from Canton, St. Lawrence hosting Ithaca.

1st half, Trent Adamson goes up strong down low for the bucket, Saints down 3.

Saints running, former Lowville star Gavin Macaulay hits the 3-pointer to tie the game.

Off the inbounds it’s Aidan Macaulay with the trifecta.

Saints beat Ithaca 69-65 in overtime.

The girls Section 10 hockey championship at SUNY Canton, Potsdam meeting Canton.

Scoreless into the second period, Potsdam’s Kennedy Emerson skates over the blue line, then wrists a shot just inside the opposite post. 1-0 Sandstoners.

Later in the period, Canton gets a 3-on-1 break. Sydney Francis to Ava Murphy, back to Francis, knotting the game at 1-1.

In the third, Anna Hoose gathers the drop pass and through a screen delivers the go-ahead goal 2-1 Canton.

Thats turns out to be your final.

Section 3 Division 1 Wrestling Championship winners:

Ryan Munn, Carthage, 102 lbs.

Tomah Gummow, Indian River, 118 lbs.

Shane Sinitiere, Carthage, 126 lbs.

Manuel Gonzalez, Indian River, 138 lbs.

Section 3 Division 2 Wrestling Championship Winners:

Derek Walseman, Beaver River, 102 lbs.

Brock Frederick, South Jefferson/Sandy Creek, 110 lbs.

Chase Nevills, Copenhagen, 118 lbs.

Patrick Grimsey, Lowville, 132 lbs.

Tavian Camper, Copenhagen, 145 lbs.

On the ice, the 9th ranked Clarkson women on the road meeting Dartmouth in ECAC play.

1st period, Brooke McQuigge gets Clarkson on the board with a power play tally, 1-0 Lady Golden Knights.

Late 1st, Kirstyn McQuigge scores from point blank range, 2-0 Clarkson after 1.

Clarkson goes on to blank Dartmouth 4-0.

