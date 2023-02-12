Sunny weather, lack of snow didn’t halt Carthage Winterfest

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Returning for its second year since a COVID-Induced hiatus, Carthage’s Winterfest is back.

“It’s just a day for families to be able to come out and enjoy our winter season,” said Robert Sligar, event organizer.

Indoor attractions included bingo, face painting, and free goodies from a number of local businesses.

Franks were also available courtesy of City Dawgz.

“This event has been amazing this year. We were very happy with the turnout this year. There was actually more than we actually anticipated. Again, that shows the community support we get,” said Tina Lanier, President, Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

But the event is best known for what happens outdoors.

Despite having more slush than snow, cardboard sledding went off without a hitch.

First timer Harlow Russell spun his way into a narrow victory aboard his racecar-themed sled.

He says it won’t be his last race.

“I’ll probably do it when I grow up a lot,” said Russell.

Another big highlight, The Pan Throwing contest.

These soaring skillets are a festival mainstay but according to organizers, this year brought in a lot more competitors.

“We had so many it went much larger than we ever anticipated. Every year it keeps growing and growing. It’s a wonderful event,” said Lanier.

The contest was put on by the VFW Auxiliary. Only women were allowed to compete. The winner got a medal.

“Feels pretty good. I was just having fun. I didn’t expect to win,” said Elizabeth Dornford, Pan Throwing contact winner.

For other potential first-timers looking to test their mettle, Carthage has no shortage of carnivals. Expect to see similar events in July and throughout the fall.

