Wayne C. Ames, 77, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wayne C. Ames, 77, Watertown, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, under the direction of Hospice and the care of his family.

He is survived by his caregiver and longtime companion Karen Dumas; his son Jeffrey Ames, Watertown and a daughter Lori; three grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister Juanita Hager, Woodbridge, VA; three brothers James Ames, Rosemond, CA, Raymond and Richard Ames, Both of St. Augustine, FL; eight nieces and nephews. A son Michael and a grandchild predeceased him.

Wayne was born in Watertown November 11, 1945, a son to Harold and Anna Ames.

Wayne had worked for many years at Watertown Appliance. He also was a bartender for Dante’s, Colesante’s and Arties. He had owned and operated a trash removal service called

“Wayne’s World.”

In accordance with Wayne’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.reedbenoit.com.

