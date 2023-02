MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Friends and family may be received on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena. Annaliese “Annie” Dow, passed away on January 8, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.