EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Audrey Schneider Dorr, 89, Evans Mills, a native of Clayton, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident since February 2022.

Born December 28, 1933 in Watertown to Arthur and Joanna Pearl Bickelhaupt Schneider, she attended Watertown schools, graduating in June 1951. She married Francis Dorr, of Clayton, on June 27, 1954 at Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Donald R. Boyd officiating. Francis passed away December 13, 1992.

Mrs. Dorr worked for the Stratopower Division of the NY Air Brake after her marriage, until she and Francis bought and managed the Montgomery Ward Store in Clayton. She was then secretary to the high school principal at the Thousand Islands High School. When they moved to Hannibal in 1980, she became Office Manager for the Central NY Industrial Services, Hannibal, where her husband was Vice President.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, and gardening and was a volunteer at Harborfest in Oswego for years. Mrs. Dorr was a member of Keo Kee Council #43 Degree of Pocahontas, AsWeGo Red Hats, Oswego, and Sterling Seniors. She attended All Saints Episcopal Church, Fulton and Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown.

She is survived by daughter Diane Scott, Evans Mills; son Steven (Kristina) Dorr, Clayton; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Christian) Favret, Evans Mills, Chantel (Stephen) Yarberry, Alsenborn, Germany, Steven (Bethany Moody) Dorr and Ryan (Crysta Brown) Dorr, all of Clayton, Jacob (Shelby Sible) Dorr, MI, and Samantha Wormuth, Clayton; 16 great grandchildren; and her longtime companion Donald Slobe, Red Creek. Her sister, Elizabeth Campagnano, passed in 1994.

A celebration of her life will be held this summer in Clayton at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Contributions in Audrey’s name may be made to your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

