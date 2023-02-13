Barbara Davis, of Alexandria Bay

On February 10, 2023, our mom died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay. (Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - On February 10, 2023, our mom died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay.

Most who knew our mom, could not help but love her. Whether meeting her for the first time or seeing her for the 50th time, you would surely be greeted with a huge smile that made her eyes sparkle. She was kind, generous, and loving and probably one of the most genuine people we have ever known. She was a petite woman but her heart was enormous. If we had a dollar for every time someone told us she was their favorite, we would have a lot of dollars.

Mom was a nurturer. She grew up on a farm in Theresa and always loved children. She was born to be a mom. It just came natural to her and although she only gave birth to 4 children, there are countless others who have called her mom over the years. Many still do to this day. This is something she always welcomed. She wanted everyone to know that “There was lots of love in our home for everyone who came here”. To her 4 K’s, something she affectionately called her 4 kids, Mom was always our biggest supporter, whether at our games, dance recitals, or other important events, big or small, she was there. She wiped away tears, tended our wounds, and was always our fiercest defender. If someone wronged one of her kids you could bet there was going to be hell to pay. She was tiny but hath no fury like mom defending her kids.

As her kids grew, she transitioned into her role as grandma with ease. She had a special relationship with each of her 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Her lap was for snuggling, whether you were 2, 7, 15 or 30. She was the grandma who would let you eat Oreos for breakfast, dance with you by the pool, always made sure she had your favorite foods, and if you got in trouble, it would likely be your little secret with her. Some might say she spoiled her grandkids, but mom would say it wasn’t spoiling, it was just love.

Mom was happiest surrounded by family. She loved to sit and visit over a cup of coffee, a Pepsi, or a beer around the fire on a warm summer night. Her storytelling skills were top notch. Whether you were hearing one of her many stories for the first time or the 10th, she would likely leave you in stitches laughing. You see she made the most out of any situation and you just never knew when an ordinary moment like towing a lawnmower, might turn into an adventure to be retold for years to come. She had a knack for making the little everyday moments into extraordinary memories.

When not spending time with family, mom loved to bowl and although she was very humble about it, she was an exceptional bowler with plenty of trophies, pins, and patches to prove it. Her signature hop, skip, jump, slide approach was as smooth as silk. She bowled at the Theresa Bowling Alley for 49 years, just shy of her goal of 50 years. She also enjoyed knitting, traveling, and going to the dances at local fire halls.

Mom’s passing leaves our dad, Leon, the love of her life, heart-broken. They were married August 2, 1964 and have been dance partners ever since. They built a life full of love, laughter, and adventures. Together, they raised their 4 K’s, Kevin, Kari (Rollie), Kara (Mike), and Kraig in a home that valued family over all else. Her hugs will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Mathew, Kory, Bradley, Devin, Keith, Kameryn, Kaeli, Ashton, Jack, and Jillian as well as great grandchildren, Bransen, Lawsen, and Milena. She will also be missed by her sister-in- laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Mom was predeceased by her parents, Norman and June McConnell, and her siblings Archie, Harley, Mary, Rodger, and Maurice.

There will be a celebration of life in her honor in the late spring or summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jefferson County Hospice and Alexandria Bay Ambulance Squad.

Condolences can be made at https://www.costellofuneralservice.com

