Eugene E. Thesier, 87, of Copenhagen

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 12, 2023
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Eugene E. Thesier, 87, of Thesier Road, passed away Saturday morning, February 11, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Hospital.

A calling hour will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen with Rev. Todd Thibault, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen, in the spring. A luncheon will immediately follow the funeral at the Lowville VFW, 7744 W. State St., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 12, Copenhagen, NY 13626.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Rita Thesier of Carthage; a niece, Rebecca (Thomas) Womack of Troup, TX; two nephews, Robert (Cheryl) Thesier of New Albany, IN; Steven (Leslie) Thesier of Endicott, NY; two great-nieces and two great-nephews, and many cousins.

Eugene was born at home in the Town of Harrisburg on January 31, 1936, a son of the late Napoleon M. and Agnes Houck Thesier. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1954, and worked on the family farm. Eugene was a lifelong dairy farmer, becoming the third generation to own and operate the family farm. After selling the farm and retiring, he worked part-time for the Town of Harrisburg Highway Department.

Eugene was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen. He was a lifelong maple syrup producer. Eugene was a member of the Lewis County Cooperative Extension, and a member of the Lewis County Maple Producers. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

