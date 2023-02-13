Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Castorland

Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his home, under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his home, under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery in the spring. Contributions in his memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to Beaver Falls Fire Department, Main Street, Beaver Falls, NY 13305.

He is survived by three children, Ginger M. Halko (Dennis) of Croghan; Eugene M. Buckingham (Tammy) of Carthage; Gina K. Buckingham (Peter Willsie) of Carthage; five grandchildren, Leanna Turck (Timothy); Derek Halko (Courtney Woodard); Samantha Halko; Dalton Lampson; Autumn Buckingham; five great-grandchildren, Andrew and Avery Turck; Ryan Moore; Scarlett Balleck; Dorien Halko; five sisters, Mary K. Williams of Carthage; Anna Mae Rigabar of Carthage; Rose Marie Ball of Carthage; Betty Edwards of Binghamton; Susie Thompson (John) of West Virginia; nieces, nephews and cousins. Glenn is predeceased by his beloved wife, Sharon A. Kampney Buckingham; three children, Tina, Theresa and Glenn Jr., who died in infancy; and five brothers, Richard, Ambrose, Anthony, Gilbert and Ronald Buckingham.

Glenn was born on August 20, 1937 in Kirschnerville, NY, a son of the late Henry and Kathryn Schwendy Buckingham. He attended school locally, and served in the Military Police of the U.S. Army from 1955 until 1963. On August 30, 1961, he married Sharon A. Kampney at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur with Rev. Robert McCarthy officiating. Glenn worked as a mechanic in Gouverneur before working as a mechanic for Donaldson Dodge in Croghan and Richard Rennie in Denmark. He began working as a custodian for Beaver River Central School in 1979, retiring in 1999 after 20 years of service.

Glenn was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. He was a member of Croghan American Legion Post 1663, Beaver Falls Fire Department, Burnt Falls Hunting Club and Mt. Tom Snowmobile Club, Long Pond.

Glenn enjoyed many things such as playing his guitar and singing to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed anything outdoors, gardening, horseshoes, fishing and hunting. Glenn also enjoyed playing cards, bowling and telling stories to anyone and everyone. He was the #1 fan of Lampson Boyz Racing.

Glenn mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially fishing with his good buddy, Gordie Monnat. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

