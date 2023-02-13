Gouverneur man’s death in cemetery ruled a homicide

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The death of a Gouverneur man over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

The St. Lawrence County Coroner’s Office made that determination following an autopsy at Canton-Potsdam Hospital Sunday on 72-year-old Ronald Durham.

Twenty-two-year-old Frederick Wing, also of Gouverneur, is in jail on a second-degree murder charge after Durham was found dead Saturday morning at Gouverneur’s East Side Cemetery.

The autopsy determined that Durham died from sharp force injury to his neck.

State police are investigating.

