Harry C. Kanerahtiio Thompson, 80, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Harry C. Kanerahtiio Thompson, 80, peacefully began his journey to the Spirit World on February 11, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Akwesasne. Harry was cared for at home by his beloved workers Wanda and Ashley from Franklin County Home Care Unit, Amy and Shirley from MILC, and his family.

Born at the family residence on the Akwesasne Reservation on October 11, 1942, the son of the late Elsie Paul and James Thompson, Jr. Harry was well known for his Medicine Wheel Counseling, his big smile, and his rose colored glasses.

Harry is survived by and will be greatly missed by his life long friend, Alice Seymour Thompson; his siblings, Loran (Tsita), Marilyn (John), Larry (Dana Leigh), Dulsie Katsitsiaione; sisters-in-law, Hilda Thompson and Jean Sunday; his children, Teres (Ben), Bridget “Anen”, Akat, David “Baby” (Brenda); his 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter, Ahlani or he as he called her “the little one.” Also surviving is a daughter-in-law, Donna Thompson of North Carolina; a former son-in-law, Benson Benedict; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Harry was predeceased by his parents, Elsie Paul and James Thompson, Jr., brothers, Clifford, James III, Leslie, and Paul, and one sibling in infancy; and his son, Harry James “Boy” Thompson.

Friends may call at the Kanien’ke:haka Kaianereh’ko:wa Kanonses:neh from Tuesday 4:00 PM until Thursday 11:00 AM when his funeral service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions made in his memory to Sewakwatho (www.sewakwatho.com) or Mohawk Council of Akwesasne Ambulance Unit.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

