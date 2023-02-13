Interested in Beekeeping? Find out if it’s for you

Cooperative Extension offers beekeeping course
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a beginner beekeeping course.

CCE’s Sue Gwise says the course starts in March and will run two days a week. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

There’s an information session to help people decide if beekeeping is for them. They’ll learn about the commitment, cost, and equipment it takes. That’s from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, at the CCE offices at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

The course itself will be at the same place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 14 to April 27.

You can register at reg.cce.cornell.edu.

