K-9 sniffs out cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop

A K-9 with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is getting credit for sniffing out cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop.(St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A K-9 with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is getting credit for sniffing out cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Saturday on Main Street in the village of Canton.

K-9 Shelly alerted them there were drugs inside.

Deputies said 34-year-old Thomas Borsellino (pictured at the bottom of this article) and 40-year-old Sonia Garrow, both of Massena, were in possession of approximately 69 baggies of cocaine packaged for sale along with 20 packets of Fentanyl.

Borsellino and Garrow were charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Garrow and Borsellino were both arraigned in Hermon Town Court.

Borsellino was sent to the county jail without bail. Garrow was released to appear in court on a later date.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Canton Village Police and New York State Police.

Thomas Borsellino
Thomas Borsellino(St. Lawrence County Jail)

