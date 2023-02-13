Kenneth Harley Eastman, 75, of Rochester, NY, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2023, in Orlando, FL, surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

ROCHESTER, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Harley Eastman, 75, of Rochester, NY, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2023, in Orlando, FL, surrounded by his family.

Ken was born in Belleville, NY, to his late parents Harley and Isabelle (England) Eastman. Raised on a farm in Belleville, NY, Ken learned the value of hard work. Tending to the garden and working on the land were two of his favorite things in life. He translated this drive to the medical field, excelling as a respiratory therapist throughout his career, which spanned more than 45 years. Ken’s true passion was taking care of patients. He was respected by colleagues and patients alike. He was a teacher, educator, and master of his craft, answering questions and inspiring the next generation of respiratory therapists. Throughout his early career, he worked in Watertown, Syracuse, and Utica. Upon settling in Rochester, he worked in numerous local hospitals, including Highland Hospital, Monroe Community Hospital, University of Rochester Medical Center, and eventually retiring from Rochester General Hospital. After retirement, Ken took great pride in working as a security guard for Genier Security.

In addition to his love of medicine, Ken loved his family. He was a proud father to his children and encouraged them to make the most of their lives. He was a man of integrity, loyalty, kindness, and respect. He was known for his gentle demeanor, love of animals, and enjoyment of sports, where he once held the record for 18 strikeouts in one game at Union Academy of Belleville. He enjoyed hunting, but if you ask his family, they would say he really enjoyed being in the woods and watching the deer. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. In his later years, you could find Ken playing with his Golden Retriever, Jackson, and wearing his favorite blue cap with the words “be kind” embroidered across the front. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Ken is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathleen (Sherman) Eastman; their children, Brian Eastman (Kimberly Morse) (their daughter Caroline), Kelly (Jon) Nobles (their children Hudson and Ellis), and Lauren Eastman (Matthew Zanchi). Ken had three children from his first marriage to Shirley Fluno; Julie Eastman, Kenneth Jr. and his three children Daniel (Katherine) Eastman (expecting a child this month), Kendra (Chad) Benedict (their children Carsen, Kennedy, and Harper), and Kenneth III (his children Brooklyn and Rhylee), as well as the late Mark Eastman (his daughter Tamaryn). Additionally, Ken is survived by his brothers Randy and Bruce (Diane) Eastman, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many of his dear friends that became family.

He was welcomed home to heaven by his parents, his brothers Harley and Gordy, his son Mark, and several in-laws.

A memorial service will be held at the Interfaith Chapel, where Ken and Kathy were married, on the University of Rochester campus Saturday March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. Following the ceremony, there will be a celebration of life in the afternoon, location to be determined. All are welcome to join. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Maplewood YMCA Garden Fund (in honor of Kenneth H. Eastman), and The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

