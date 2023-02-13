Kenneth “Ronnie” Granger, 85, of Watertown, NY, passed away February 10, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Ronnie” Granger, 85, of Watertown, NY, passed away February 10, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on October 17, 1937 in Watertown, NY, son of Kenneth W. and Theresa C. (Gilligan) Granger. He attended Watertown Schools leaving school during the tenth grade to work at a local gas station in Watertown. He then worked for his father who owned and operated Granger’s Paving Co. He purchased the family business from his father in 1960 and it became known as Ronnie Granger Inc. which he owned and operated until 2012. The business was purchased by his nephew, Shawn W. Granger, who is the third generation to operate the business. Ronnie took great pride in serving his community and he was well respected and loved by all he served.

He married Jane M. Gillen and together they had two sons before the marriage ended in divorce. He married Stephanie Gary, the marriage ended in divorce.

He married Margaret S. “Peggy” Davison on July 25, 1987 at their home on the Patterson Road where they continued to reside their entire married life. Peggy retired from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office in 2013.

Ronnie loved to work, traveling to Las Vegas, Disney World, and many other places. He was a former member of the Northside Improvement League and Watertown Elks Lodge #496.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Margaret S. “Peggy” Granger; two sons, Ronnie J. Granger and Ricky L. Granger; a grandson, Ricky L. Granger Jr., all of Watertown, NY; a brother and sister in law, Richard and Fran Granger, OH; a sister, Starr Brennan, Watertown, NY; a step daughter, Tina Bown, Brownville, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by four brothers, Bill, John, Terry, and Sonny Granger; a sister, Patricia Martin; and a brother in law, Chuck Brennan.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Ronnie’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

