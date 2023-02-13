WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Next up at Syracuse Stage is Espejos: Clean, written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running February 15 to March 5, 2023. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, Espejos: Clean is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, CT and Syracuse, NY.

In Espejos: Clean, the lives of two women with vastly different life experiences intersect at a destination wedding at a high-end resort in Cancún, Mexico. Adriana has left her home in Chetumal, Mexico and is working as the manager of the housekeeping staff at the resort. Sarah is from Vancouver and is the sister of the bride and self-acknowledged family screw-up. One evening during a torrential downpour, Adriana and Sarah’s worlds collide, leading them to confront their own personal storm and consider the possibility that they may not be as alone in the world as they initially believed. Espejos: Clean is an eye-opening story about the ties that bind us and making meaningful connections.

According to director Crespo, “Christine Quintana’s Espejos:Clean perfectly embodies the saying ‘We don’t see the world as it is, we see the world as we are.’ I am honored to lead this beautifully heartbreaking and at times hilarious story that pushes us to heal our own trauma and challenge our own assumptions. Christine says this play, ‘is an exercise in compassion.’ I am excited to see audiences in Syracuse embrace this play, no matter where you come from.”

Espejos: Clean is written by Christine Quintana with Spanish translation and adaptation by Paula Zelaya Cervantes. The play is directed by Melissa Crespo and features Kate Abbruzzese as “Sarah” and Emma Ramos as “Adriana.” The fully women-led design team includes Scenic Designer Mariana Sanchez, Costume Designer Lux Haac, Lighting Designer Colleen Doherty, Sound Designer Daniela Hart & UptownWorks, and Projection Designer Lisa Renkel. Laura-Jane Collins is stage manager. Espejos: Clean is a co-production with Hartford Stage.

Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Bob Hupp says, “Managing Director, Jill Anderson, and I hope the good people of Central New York and beyond will join us for this beautifully-drawn theatrical experience that takes on cultural misconceptions and internal reckonings. Under the insightful creative leadership of Melissa Crespo, we are proud to present a play told entirely in English and Spanish for the first time in the organization’s history. Whether English or Spanish, or another language entirely, is your first language, you will understand and appreciate the humanity of this expertly crafted play.”

About the Cast and Director

Kate Abbruzzese (Sarah) Off-Broadway credits include Richard II, As You Like It (workshops, Public Theatre); Pound (opposite Christopher Lloyd); Dick Pix (Grace). Regional credits include The Old Globe: The Importance of Being Earnest, Dial M For Murder; Chautauqua Theatre Co: The Tempest, Dairyland; O’Neill Playwrights Conference: Black Dick; Cincinnati Playhouse: Steel Magnolias; Shakespeare & Co: Julius Caesar, Hamlet; Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival: The Winter’s Tale; Baltimore Center Stage: Pride and Prejudice. She can be seen on film and TV in The Chaperone; Blacklist; NCIS-NOLA; and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Honors include Semifinalist for the O’Neill Playwrights Conference; two-time winner of the Red Bull Short New Play Festival; recipient of the Molly Thatcher Kazan Memorial Award and the Olympia Dukakis Scholarship. Education: BA Vassar College; MFA NYU Graduate Acting.

Emma Ramos (Adriana) Off-Broadway credits include Scenes from a Marriage (Dir. Ivo Van Hove); Romeo and Juliet (Public Theater Mobile Unit); There’s Always the Hudson (Sundance Theater Lab); Frontieres Sans Fontieres (Bushwick Star); The Collision & The Martyrdom (59E59); House Plant (NYTW Next Door); Peerless (Cherry Lane Theater); Comfort of Numbers (Dir. Danya Taymor). Regional credits include Luna Gale (Actors Theater of Louisville); Water By The Spoonful (Premiere Stages); Clean (Solo Flights 2022). She can be seen on film and television in Seven Cemeteries, Gringa, Barbie, Seneca, Bendecidas y Afortunadas, Exeunt, 3rd Street Blackout, El Cielo Es Azul, Sunbelt Express, Endgame, New Amsterdam, Law and Order, Valentina, Marisol, and Perfect Murder. Education: MFA The New School for Drama. Professional Positions: Staff writer for Nickelodeon’s reboot of Dora the Explorer and Sonica for Frederator and Braven films. Awards: Best Audience Award (played sold-out screenings along the festival circuit before acquired by HBO); Best Actress Award (nominated along with Olivia Thereby and Jennifer Morrison); Award-Winning Web Series (Emerging Voices Award, NBC Finals 2018 Best Comedy Award, Imagen 2016 & 2017); NYLFF Official Selection.

Melissa Crespo (Director) Off-Broadway credits include Bees & Honey (MCC, upcoming); ¡Figaro! (90210) (Duke on 42nd Street). Regional: Sheepdog (Contemporary American Theater Festival); Yoga Play (Syracuse Stage & Geva Theatre Center); Native Gardens (Syracuse Stage, Geva Theatre Center, & Portland Center Stage) and Selena Maria Sings (Childsplay). Melissa is the co-writer of Egress (Amphibian Stage & Salt Lake Acting Company). Professional positions include Associate Artistic Director, Syracuse Stage and Founding Editor, 3Views on Theater. Awards include NYWF Director Award (The Lillys), and Roe Green Award for Outstanding Achievement in Playwrighting (Cleveland Playhouse). Education: MFA in Directing, The New School for Drama.

Espejos: Clean runs Wednesday, February 15 through Sunday, March 5, 2023. All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets for Espejos: Clean start at $30 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets can be purchased by visiting SyracuseStage.org, by calling 315.443.3275, or by visiting the Syracuse Stage Box Office at 820 East Genesee Street.

The M&T Bank Pay-What-You-Will performances are February 15 - 19; Prologue conversations, three pre-show discussions that take place one-hour before curtain, take place February 19, February 25, and March 2; the Post-show Sunday Discussion will take place on February 26 after the 7:30 performance. Syracuse Stage has their open-captioned performances scheduled for February 22 at 2:00 p.m., March 4 at 7:30 p.m., and March 5 at 2:00 p.m. as well as an English-only audio-described performance on March 4 at 2:00 p.m.

Season support for Syracuse Stage is made possible by the Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation, Advance Media New York, and The Slutzker Family Foundation. Espejos: Clean is made possible by CNY Latino, Urban CNY, and WAER Syracuse Public Radio. The community partner is the Syracuse University La Casita Cultural Center.

