Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, died on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023 at his home...
Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, died on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, died on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Raymond was born on June 14, 1953 in Carthage the son of the late Raymond E. and Virginia I. (Gill) Cobb, Jr. He was raised by his late grandmother, Jean Gill and his grandfather, Fred who gave him his nickname “Corky”. Ray attended Carthage High School. He married Etha Holly Rogers on August 30, 1975 at Great Bend United Methodist Church.

Corky worked for 20 years at St. Regis Paper Mill in Deferiet before going to work at Jefferson County Recycling and Waste Management in Watertown, where he retired from as a heavy equipment operator.

Surviving is his wife, Holly, their two children, Josh W. (Dana) Cobb; Autumn R. (Glen) Taylor; his grandchildren, Makayla, Maverick, McKinley, and Ivy; his step grandchildren, Tristen & Addison Taylor; his siblings, Gary (Chris) Cobb; Daniel (Julie) Cobb; Virginia (Patrick) Boyle; Darlene (Phil) Lineburger; Deena Cobb; and Violet Farney, several nieces and nephews; and their dog and his buddy, Gabby.

He is predeceased by his sister, Tammy Cobb.

Corky’s hobby was hunting, he enjoyed his time in the woods, his tractor, riding his motorcycle, and especially he loved spending time with his grandkids and family.

Per Raymond’s request, services will be private.

To leave a condolence, go to: www.bezanillafh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Sally J. LaGrow, 81, of 4727 Zecher Road died on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Carthage...
Sally J. LaGrow, 81, of Carthage
Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his...
Glenn J. Buckingham, 85, of Castorland
On February 10, 2023, our mom died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay.
Barbara Davis, of Alexandria Bay
Candles
Jessica J. Caforio, 41, of Watertown

Obituaries

Eugene E. Thesier, 87, of Thesier Road, passed away Saturday morning, February 11, 2023 at...
Eugene E. Thesier, 87, of Copenhagen
Charlie McNitt on the ice
Local girls ice skating dream becomes a reality
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Fort Drum woman accused of sending explicit photos to employer of alleged victim
Chimney fire on Maple Avenue
Firefighters battle chimney fire in Copenhagen
Dairy Cows
2023 Farm Bill: U.S. Senator Gillibrand says dairy is priority
Frederick Wing
Gouverneur man faces 2nd Degree Murder charge