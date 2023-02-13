Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, of Carthage

Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, died on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, died on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Raymond was born on June 14, 1953 in Carthage the son of the late Raymond E. and Virginia I. (Gill) Cobb, Jr. He was raised by his late grandmother, Jean Gill and his grandfather, Fred who gave him his nickname “Corky”. Ray attended Carthage High School. He married Etha Holly Rogers on August 30, 1975 at Great Bend United Methodist Church.

Corky worked for 20 years at St. Regis Paper Mill in Deferiet before going to work at Jefferson County Recycling and Waste Management in Watertown, where he retired from as a heavy equipment operator.

Surviving is his wife, Holly, their two children, Josh W. (Dana) Cobb; Autumn R. (Glen) Taylor; his grandchildren, Makayla, Maverick, McKinley, and Ivy; his step grandchildren, Tristen & Addison Taylor; his siblings, Gary (Chris) Cobb; Daniel (Julie) Cobb; Virginia (Patrick) Boyle; Darlene (Phil) Lineburger; Deena Cobb; and Violet Farney, several nieces and nephews; and their dog and his buddy, Gabby.

He is predeceased by his sister, Tammy Cobb.

Corky’s hobby was hunting, he enjoyed his time in the woods, his tractor, riding his motorcycle, and especially he loved spending time with his grandkids and family.

Per Raymond’s request, services will be private.

