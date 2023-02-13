Sally J. LaGrow, 81, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Sally J. LaGrow, 81, of 4727 Zecher Road died on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital, where she had been a patient for a short time.

She was born in Carthage on January 12, 1942, the daughter of George and Charlotte Mealus Britton.  She graduated from Carthage High School with the Class of 1960.  Sally married Neil L. LaGrow on June 17, 1960 at the Methodist Church in Carthage.  Mr. LaGrow passed away on May 9, 2016.  She was primarily a homemaker, who enjoyed crafts, knitting mittens at Christmas, puzzle books and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Neil & Candise LaGrow, Kentucky, Brenda Anne & Edward Greenwood, Copenhagen; and Raymond & Lora LaGrow, Carthage.  She is also survived by her brothers; James and Judson Britton, both of Syracuse. her brother in law and his wife, Lester and Bridgett LaGrow, Germany and a sister in law, Sharon Manos, Black River, along with her 6 grandchildren,19 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild..

Besides her husband, Sally is predeceased by her siblings; George Britton, Iris Nealy, Patricia Walburger and Charles Britton.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 17th, 2023 from 5:00 -8:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.  A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 in the Lundy Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating.  Spring burial will take place in the Sunnyside Cemetery, Naumburg.

Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

