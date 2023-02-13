Something for everyone at Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center in Wellesley Island State Park has plenty to offer during the winter season.

Center Director Grabriela Padewska appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about upcoming events. Watch her interview above.

If there’s enough snow on the ground this Saturday, the center will offer a free snowshoe day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 315-482-2479 for conditions.

From February 22 to February 26, it’s kids’ week. The center will have programs daily. Topics include fairy houses, storytelling, bird bingo, snow flea discovery, winter track identification, and a scavenger hunt.

A snow flea hunt will take place on March 11 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll take a hike through the woods, learn what a snow flea is, and how

to find them. No worries, snow fleas won’t bite!

The center is open during the winter season Wednesday - Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are 9 miles of trails to enjoy.

For more information, call 315-482-2479 or click here.

