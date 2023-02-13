Sunny to start, then clouding up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have a typical February morning to start our day, but it will be less typical by afternoon.

Temperatures in the teens and 20s will rise to around 40.

We’ll have sun to start, but clouds will increase into the afternoon.

Some rain and snow could move through this evening, then dry up overnight. Lows will be in the 30s.

Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, starts cloudy and becomes sunny. Highs will be around 40.

Rain showers could move in early Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be in the mid-50s again on Thursday. It will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain.

Friday will be snowy and breezy. Highs will be around 30.

It will be partly sunny and breezy on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the low 40s on Sunday.

