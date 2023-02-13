Well above average this week

By Kris Hudson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be mostly dry during the day with rain and snow showers coming into the forecast late in the afternoon. Highs Monday will be around 40.

Tuesday we will see clearing skies during the day with highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday we’ll see a 40% of showers with highs getting into the mid 50s.

Thursday highs will once again be in the mid 50, to even close to 60 degrees for some. As of now most of Thursday will be dry with rain coming into the forecast late.

A cold front will push through overnight Thursday into Friday which will drop temperatures throughout the day Friday.

