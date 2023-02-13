Your Turn: feedback on Charlton sentencing, hydrant dispute & cigarette tax

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lashanna Charlton was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of her daughter, Treyanna Summerville. Summerville was found dead in their Gouverneur home after being beaten and starved:

Systems failed this child her entire life and now the justice system continues to fail.

Bonnie Emburey

She deserves life in prison without any chance of parole!

Gayle Spriggs

After Watertown firefighters were told to help shovel snow from fire hydrants on Thanksgiving, the firefighters’ union filed a grievance against the city:

There’s language and a contract for a reason. Some bosses just have a complex. Good for them.

Francis Anson

I belong to a team where there is no “it’s not my job " mentality. They’re getting paid. Why not be productive?

Shawna Sierra Galloway

Governor Hochul is hoping to create a “tobacco-free generation” by increasing the tax on a pack of cigarettes by a dollar, making it the highest in the nation:

This is b.s. People will go elsewhere to get them and there goes your tax money, Hohcul.

Kathy Marra

Greed! I’m beginning to regret moving to NY...and I’m not even a smoker.

Abigail Premo Kopplin

