1 application, 2 colleges for Early Childhood Education

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One application can get you into two colleges: Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam.

JoLynn Fiorentino is an instructor of Early Childhood Education at JCC. She says students can study Early Childhood Education through their master’s degree, all at JCC.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

She said there’s also an option for studying at SUNY Potsdam after students complete their first two years at JCC.

Visit sunyjefferson.edu or call 315-786-2437 to learn more.

