1 application, 2 colleges for Early Childhood Education

Jefferson Community College
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One application can get you into two colleges: Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam.

JoLynn Fiorentino is an instructor of Early Childhood Education at JCC. She says students can study Early Childhood Education through their master’s degree, all at JCC.

She said there’s also an option for studying at SUNY Potsdam after students complete their first two years at JCC.

Visit sunyjefferson.edu or call 315-786-2437 to learn more.

