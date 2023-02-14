Academic All-Star: Olivia Sharpe

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Olivia Sharpe from Hermon-Dekalb Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Olivia ranks first in her class and is a member of National Honor Society, jazz band, rock ensemble, senior high band, and Outing Club.

She plans to attend St. Lawrence University and pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.

