Alberta May Touron, 102, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alberta May Touron, 102, passed away February 12, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was the widow of Charles Oliver Touron, the love of her life. They shared many, many wonderful decades of marriage together.

Born in Hermon, NY, she was the daughter of Fred and Mamie Gladle. She attended school in Ogdensburg, NY. Alberta was employed for many years at the Madonna Home in Watertown, NY as a nurse’s aide before subsequently retiring from Samaritan Keep Home, also in Watertown NY. Caring for others was one of Alberta’s many passions in life and she did so until her passing.

Alberta enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading the newspaper. She also had an immense love of animals and shared a special bond with Maggie, her canine “grandchild”. The main source of Alberta’s pride and joy was her family. She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed creating large family meals for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Alberta was preceded in death by her sisters Roseanna, Virginia, Winifred, Gloria, and her brother Frederick. Her rich, long life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Charles (Bonnie) Touron of Camillus NY, Fred (Ann) Touron of Baldwinsville NY, Gloria (Ken) Lawrence of Wylie TX, Virginia (Paul) Allen of Dexter NY and Cathy Shannon of Bowie MD; 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, her extended family, and her longtime caregiver Nadja Gifford of Three Mile Bay NY.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter NY. There will be no calling hours. A graveside burial for immediate family only will be held at the Dexter Cemetery on May 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM, followed by a Mass for friends and family at 12:00 PM at Immaculate Conception Church, 119 W. Main Street, Brownville NY. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 PM at the Church Hall located directly next to the Immaculate Conception Church. All are welcome to attend the Mass and Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

