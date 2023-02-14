Arrangements finalized for homicide victim
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for the Gouverneur man who was stabbed to death on Sunday.
A funeral service will be held this Saturday for 72-year-old Ronald E. “Huck” Durham.
It will be at 11 a.m. at Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur with burial to follow at East Riverside Cemetery.
A celebration of life will then be held at Mullin’s Restaurant in Gouverneur.
Calling hours are on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
See Durham’s full obituary here.
Durham was allegedly murdered in East Riverside Cemetery by 22-year-old Frederick Wing of Gouverneur.
Wing is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.
